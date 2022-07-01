'You can do more than you think you can': Lieutenant-Colonel driving military cultural shift

Lieutenant-Colonel Rhonda Matthews is still adjusting to the attention she's been getting as Parade Commander at the Nova Scotia International Tattoo.

But the Tattoo honour is just the latest in the Cornerbrook, N.L., native's 25-year career in the reserves.

"I have seen more of the world than I ever thought possible because of my career in the military," said Matthews. Including deployments to Afghanistan, where she helped build alliances.

"Business leaders, politicians, community leaders, and women's groups," she said.

And Rwanda -- where she was part of a United Nations training team that had helped the African nations continued rebuild after the 1994 genocide.

Earlier this month, she earned her highest honour yet.

"This is something I've been looking forward to my entire career," said Matthews. "Up until now, it's been a white male dominated field."

With no less than a dozen current or former top officers embroiled in allegations of misconduct, Matthews sees an opportunity to make an immediate difference.

"Culture change is more than just being in the room. Culture change is having that voice," she said.

Matthews adds she hopes the shift can highlight strength within other women.

"I have met women, some who are in uniform and some who are not, who have said, 'Wow, I can't believe you're there,' and I often say to them, 'You have more strength than you know,'" Matthews said. "You can do more than you think you can."