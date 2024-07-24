ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Young boys missing from Lower Sackville found safe: N.S. RCMP

    rcmp
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says two young boys missing from Lower Sackville have been found safe.

    Police said early Wednesday morning they were searching for an 11-year-old and an eight-year old who were last seen in the area Tuesday night.

    Just before 9 a.m., the RCMP said in an email to CTV Atlantic that the boys have been found safe.

