Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who stabbed another on Barrington Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in the street’s 2100 block around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined the suspect pulled a knife on the victim during an altercation.

Police do not believe it was a random act, and that the suspect and victim are known to each other.