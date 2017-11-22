Featured
Afternoon stabbing on Barrington Street sends man to hospital
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing in the 2100 block of Barrington Street Wednesday afternoon.
CTV Atlanitc
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 10:27PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who stabbed another on Barrington Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened in the street’s 2100 block around 4:30 p.m.
Police say the 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers determined the suspect pulled a knife on the victim during an altercation.
Police do not believe it was a random act, and that the suspect and victim are known to each other.