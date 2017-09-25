Featured
Alcohol a factor in crash along Peggys Cove Road: N.S. RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 4:22PM ADT
A 64-year-old man had his license suspended Saturday afternoon after crashing his truck into a pole, according to police.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened along Peggys Cove Road in French Village shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Police say a 2012 Ford F150 left the road and struck a utility pole. The man driving was not injured.
Officers determined alcohol was a factor in the crash, which resulted in the driver having his license suspended temporarily.