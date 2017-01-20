

President Donald Trump has ushered in a new era of America first in the United States, and experts say the effects will surely be felt here.

“The biggest impact is uncertainty. People don't know what we're going to get with a Trump presidency,” said sociology professor Howard Ramos.

Within minutes of his inauguration, Trump's administration confirms he will withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says that's not a cause for panic.

“The administration has no intention at all of ending the concept of trade agreements between Mexico, Canada and the United States,” said Finn Poschmann, executive officer of Atlantic Provinces Economic Council.

Poschmann says Trump's destabilizing strategy puts pressure on American companies to invest at home. He says that could lead to economic growth, which benefits Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia's Ministers of Trade and Natural Resources were in Washington this week discussing the province's position on softwood lumber. The province hopes to maintain its exclusion from tariffs that target subsidized lumber imports to the U.S.

“Our focus will continue to be on our trading partners state by state,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

But aside from trade, Ramos says Canada could be seeing more Americans north of the border.

“There could be some potential of attracting American immigrants, people who want to leave a Trump America.

For now; however, Canada, like every other country in the world, will watch and wait.

