HALIFAX -- The case of a Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger has been adjourned until May.

Seyed Mirsaeid-Ghazi's lawyer, Luke Craggs, appeared on his behalf in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday, and a pretrial conference was set for May 5.

A hearing to set a date for his trial was scheduled for May 9.

Police allege that on Oct. 23, 2015, Mirsaeid-Ghazi picked up a 21-year-old woman that he had driven in his taxi on previous occasions.

Investigators say that while driving, the man touched the woman in a sexual manner without her consent before dropping her off at her requested destination in Halifax.

He was arrested last April for sexual assault and released on conditions to have no female passengers in his vehicle and no passengers in the front seat while working.

Mirsaeid-Ghazi is one of several Halifax cab drivers who have been charged with sexual assault in recent years.

On March 1, Bassam Al-Rawi was acquitted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in the back of his taxi in 2015, sparking protests and debate over how the courts handle such sensitive cases.

Judge Gregory Lenehan ruled the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman did not consent to sexual activity.

The Crown is appealing the decision.