Demolition underway of abandoned N.S. commercial cable station
Demolition is underway of an abandoned commercial cable station in Guysborough County.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 3:40PM ADT
Demolition is underway of a commercial cable station in Hazel Hill, N.S., that was once used to relay telegraph messages across the Atlantic Ocean
The station was built in 1888 and closed in 1962, after being used for more than 70 years. A local group tried to find a way to save the structure, but was unsuccessful.
The Guysborough Municipality is taking ownership of the cable building. It plans on hiring a firm that has experience with materials like lead paint and asbestos.
It is expected to cost about $100,000 to demolish the building.