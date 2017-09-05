

CTV Atlantic





Demolition is underway of a commercial cable station in Hazel Hill, N.S., that was once used to relay telegraph messages across the Atlantic Ocean

The station was built in 1888 and closed in 1962, after being used for more than 70 years. A local group tried to find a way to save the structure, but was unsuccessful.

The Guysborough Municipality is taking ownership of the cable building. It plans on hiring a firm that has experience with materials like lead paint and asbestos.

It is expected to cost about $100,000 to demolish the building.