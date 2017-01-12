

CTV Atlantic





A 24-year-old New Brunswick woman is accused of drinking and driving after she crashed into a police cruiser in Shediac Wednesday evening.

The RCMP received a complaint about a possible drunk driver shortly before 9 p.m.

A police officer responded to the call and headed into Shediac via Ohio Road. As he approached Main Street, police say a car was attempting to merge off Main Street onto Ohio Road, using the exit ramp. However, police say the driver failed to keep right, missed the ramp, and continued in a straight line, colliding with the police cruiser.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the crash.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and taken into custody. Police say breath samples indicated she had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.

Police say the vehicle she was driving was the same one that had been reported to police earlier that night.

The Dieppe woman was released from custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on April 27 to face charges related to the crash.