An elderly Nova Scotia woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Tabusintac, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Gaythorne Road around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a vehicle carrying four people left the road and ended up in the ditch.

An 80-year-old woman from Lunenburg, N.S. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers, who are all in their 80s, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors.