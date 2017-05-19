

CTV Atlantic





Family and friends of a murdered teenager marched in the streets of Stellarton, N.S., on Friday to remember the young boy who was killed 23 years ago.

Kevin Martin was 13 years old when he disappeared from his home in May 1994. Police initially thought he was a runaway, but his body was found six years later in a shallow grave in the woods in Colchester County. RCMP say Martin was murdered.

Kevin Martin’s family believes there is someone with information that could help find his killer.

“Let our family have some kind of peace,” says Kevin’s sister, Danielle Thomas. “Come forward and do the right thing.”

Now a retired police officer, Hugh Muir, whose kids knew Kevin, says the case still gets to him.

“My two oldest boys went to school with Kevin and were certainly aware of who he was,” says Muir.

The family says they miss Kevin, but especially on this anniversary of his disappearance.

“We just want justice for him,” says Kevin’s mother. “Twenty-three years is a long time.”

Kevin’s case was added to the Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program in 2014, but there have been no arrests or charges.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.