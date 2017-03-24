

CTV Atlantic





Some family members of Fred Fulton and Verna Decarie travelled for hours to deliver their victim impact statements at Gregory Allan Despres’ review hearing Friday in Moncton, only to find out the proceeding had been delayed because Despres is asking to be moved to a new facility.

Now family members of the victims say they're being re-victimized by the New Brunswick Review Board’s decision to adjourn Friday’s proceedings.

“He has never started treatment, he’s never agreed to what he did, and he’s never actively been involved in treatment, so why should he have the right to hold up this process, to ask to be transferred when he’s not involved in active treatment,” says Mary Kennedy-Fulton, a relative of Fred Fulton.

Despres has hearings every two years but now he is asking to be moved from the Shepody Healing Centre, which is part of Dorchester Penitentiary. Defence council Rebecca Butler is now asking for more time to prepare Despres’ case.

Butler says she just received psychological assesments that could help decide whether or not Despres is granted a move from Dorchester to a less secure facility.

“It’s like opening up a wound that never gets closed and it’s always like that with these hearings, but now it’s magnified by Mr. Despres’ wishes again,” says Mary Kennedy-Fulton.

Gregory Allan Despres was convicted of the 2005 murders of Fred Fulton and Verna Decarie, who were found stabbed repeatedly in their Minto, New Brunswick home. Despres was found not criminally responsible, and has been incarcerated at the Shepody Healing Centre ever since.

Family members of Fulton and Decarie say they are constantly reminded that their loved ones are no longer with them.

“It’s every day of our lives. It’s a birthday, it’s Christmas, it’s Easter… It’s just everything,” says relative Brenda Case.

Despres sat quietly in the prisoners box wearing an oversized jacket, thick moustache and a shaved head. The only time he spoke was to his lawyer as he was leaving the courtroom.

When Despres returns for his next hearing, his victims’ family members say they will be here too.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.