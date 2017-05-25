

The Canadian Press





MISCOU , N.B. -- A fish plant in northeastern New Brunswick has been destroyed by fire, dealing another blow to a community hit by a major ice storm this winter and suspected tornadoes last week.

RCMP Sgt. Stephane Blanchard says officers were alerted to the fire at the plant on the small island of Miscou at around 1 a.m. today.

He says several people working inside the plant noticed smoke coming from an upper area of the building and then fled soon after discovering large plumes of smoke rolling off the roof.

He says no one was injured in the blaze, but the building burned to the ground.

Blanchard says the fire marshal and police fire investigators were on scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire comes a week after a major thunderstorm, possibly powered by tornadoes, ripped through the area, knocking down power lines and cutting the island off from the mainland.

Officials in the area also had to declare states of emergency last January following a powerful ice storm that downed power lines and was linked to two deaths.