

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax council has voted to take a closer look at using Edward Cornwallis's name on city property.

The city's founder remains notorious for issuing a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaq people in 1749.

After a lengthy debate today, councillors voted 15-1 for a staff report to create an expert panel to weigh in on commemorations of Cornwallis.

Coun. Shawn Cleary says he put forward the motion after being moved by the words of Halifax's poet laureate on the issue.

A similar proposal last year was narrowly defeated.

Cornwallis Junior High was renamed in 2011, but the Nova Scotia governor's name remains on city parks and streets.