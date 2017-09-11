

A childcare worker is facing charges after a child was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Halifax daycare last month.

Halifax Regional Police received a report on Aug. 22 that a male employee of the Kids & Company daycare on Barrington Street had touched one of the children in a sexual manner while the child was in his care earlier that day.

Police say the 20-year-old Cole Harbour man was suspended the same day the alleged incident was reported.

Mitchell Casavechia turned himself in to police Thursday morning. He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Oct. 26 to face one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Casavechia was released on a number of conditions, which include not going to any daycare, playground or school, and not to be around any youth under the age of 16 years old, except when in the company of their parent.

Police say they won’t be disclosing the age or sex of the alleged victim in order to protect their identity.

A spokesperson for Kids & Company daycare says Casavechia no longer works for them and the business is continuing operations as usual.