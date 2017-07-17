

CTV Atlantic





An Emergency Health Services station in Halifax is damaged after a vehicle in the parking lot caught fire early Monday.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews responded to the EHS station at the corner of Agricola and McCully streets around 2 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say a van owned by EHS was on fire in the parking lot when they arrived, but crews managed to knock it down quickly.

The heat of the fire caused some of the siding to melt, but officials say there is no structural damage to the EHS station.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.