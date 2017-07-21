

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the 10-year-old shooting death of a 37-year-old man.

Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Maynard and Woodill streets in Halifax around 4 p.m. on July 21, 2007.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Glenn Brian Bourgeois later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police they had seen two men fleeing the area after the shooting, and that one of the men was carrying a gun.

Bourgeois’ death is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.