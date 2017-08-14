

CTV Atlantic





The mother of a Cape Breton man who was killed in broad daylight is furious about a plea bargain for her son's killer.

Brandon Berthiaume pleaded guilty on Monday to a lesser charge of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Brandon Kelly. He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Kelly’s mother, Sherry Cable, voiced her opinion on the plea bargain to Crown prosecutors outside a Sydney courtroom.

"He's gone now. There's no justice that could ever take him back,” says Cable. “But the justice they gave him, it’s a joke."

Police were called to a residence in Reserve Mines, N.S., on June 25, 2015. Officers found 24-year-old Brandon Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Berthiaume, 26, of Ben Eoin, N.S., was arrested in the Halifax area the next day and charged in Kelly’s death. He had been set to stand trial in October until Monday’s guilty plea to the lesser charge.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of another man - Norman MacIntyre - in Reserve Mines the same day Kelly was shot and killed. A charge against Berthiaume's mother of being an accessory after the fact was also dropped.

Sherry Cable feels Berthiaume is getting off easy.

"That's no life sentence. He took my son's life."

According to an agreed statement of facts, the mother of Brandon Kelly's now three-year-old child had once dated the accused. It states Kelly sent several messages to Brandon Berthiaume, who began believing Kelly would kill himself and his family.

The facts state Berthiaume threatened Kelly with a shotgun. Kelly was armed with a golf club and died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Crown says it had no realistic prospect of conviction.

"The difference between first and second degree is a question of premeditation,” says Crown attorney Christa MacKinnon. “After review of the case law and the evidence in this matter, it was determined that second-degree was the appropriate charge."

Brandon Kelly’s family will be given the opportunity to read victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing on Aug. 28.

"He's going to get out and walk someday and have a family. I'm never going to see my son again," says Cable.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.