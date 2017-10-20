

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BATHURST, N.B. -- A judge has upheld a decision dismissing manslaughter charges against two constables in the police shooting of a New Brunswick businessman.

Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau were charged in the death of 51-year-old Michel Vienneau, who was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

The officers were investigating whether Vienneau and his common-law partner were in possession of illegal drugs after returning from a trip to Montreal.

In February, provincial court Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled that the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence to warrant a trial, and she dropped charges against the officers.

The province's Public Prosecutions Services had argued the judge failed to consider all of the relevant evidence at the officers' preliminary hearing.

But on Friday, Court of Queens Bench Judge Tracey DeWare ruled the lower court judge made the correct decision.

"I do not find Judge Dugas-Horsman made a jurisdictional error," DeWare said.

An RCMP investigation later found that Vienneau was not involved in criminal activity.

In a civil lawsuit, Vienneau's partner alleges that his death was caused by police negligence.

Bulger, 38, and Boudreau, 26, had each faced charges of manslaughter with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawfully pointing a firearm.

Both officers, who were accompanied to court by family and supporters, left the courtroom Friday without comment.

The New Brunswick Police Commission, which investigates complaints related to police conduct, suspended its own investigation, saying its work wouldn't proceed until the criminal process had concluded.