

CTV Atlantic





A 70-year-old man who became lost while hunting in the woods of Goffs, N.S., was found safe and sound on Monday.

Halifax District RCMP say the man started out near his hunting blind near Preeper Pond, off Perrin Drive, and was not able to find his way back.

Police say the man called a family member around 4:30 p.m. to let them know he was lost, and a friend went searching for him for the next two hours with no success.

Officers started looking for the man around 7:30 p.m. and were able to contact him through his cellphone provider.

The man was found by officers after two hours of searching.

Police say the search was conducted by Halifax District RCMP, a Halifax Regional Police canine unit and the Department of Natural Resources.