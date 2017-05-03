Featured
Man dies from injuries following crash outside Shediac
Police say a 31-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries following a crash outside Shediac, N.B., on Sunday.
Shediac RCMP say around 11:45 p.m., the man’s vehicle left the road and struck a culvert in Cap-Pelé.
All three people in the vehicle were sent to hospital in Moncton, but the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Officers believe speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. Police are investigating whether the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
