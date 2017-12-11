Featured
Maritime Link sends first electricity between Newfoundland, Nova Scotia
The Skagerrak takes part in the installation of the first Maritime Link subsea cable between Cape Ray, N.L., and Point Aconi, N.S., as shown in this undated handout image. The 170-kilometre cable is a key part of the $1.6-billion Maritime Link project, which will enable Nalcor Energy to provide Nova Scotia Power Inc. with renewable energy from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 11:19AM AST
HALIFAX -- For the first time, electricity has been sent between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia through the new Maritime Link.
The 500-megawatt transmission line was tested Friday, but won't go into commercial operation until early in the New Year.
Rick Janega, the CEO of Emera Newfoundland and Labrador, calls the test an historic accomplishment and the culmination of almost seven years of work.
The project includes two 170-kilometre subsea cables across the Cabot Strait, with almost 50 kilometres of overland transmission in Nova Scotia and more than 300 kilometres of overland transmission in Newfoundland.
Once in service, the link will improve electrical interconnections between the Atlantic provinces and connect Newfoundland to the North American energy grid for the first time.
The link will eventually carry power from the Muskrat Falls hydro project in Labrador, where construction is running behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.