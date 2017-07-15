Featured
Motorcyclist found in serious condition near New Glasgow by off-duty officer
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 4:49PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, July 15, 2017 5:05PM ADT
An off duty police officer came across a single-vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Salt Springs, N.S., Saturday afternoon.
The officer found the motorcycle on the side of the road near Exit 19, then discovered the driver.
The rider was rushed to hospital in serious condition.
Police say all east bound traffic on Highway 104 is being rerouted at Exit 19 to trunk #4 until further notice.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.
