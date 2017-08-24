Featured
N.B. man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving ATV
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 3:45PM ADT
A 67-year-old man has died after he suffered a medical emergency while driving an ATV near Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.
Police say the man crashed his ATV around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The Gordonsville, N.B. man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person on the ATV wasn’t injured.
Police say an autopsy has determined the crash was likely the result of a medical emergency.