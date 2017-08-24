

CTV Atlantic





A 67-year-old man has died after he suffered a medical emergency while driving an ATV near Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

Police say the man crashed his ATV around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Gordonsville, N.B. man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person on the ATV wasn’t injured.

Police say an autopsy has determined the crash was likely the result of a medical emergency.