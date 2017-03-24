Featured
N.S. boy, 14, charged with sharing child pornography on Facebook
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:31PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 6:49PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy has been charged with sharing child pornography on Facebook.
Const. Lindsey Donovan said RCMP officers arrested the young teen at home in Kingston, N.S., on Thursday after Facebook informed them that the image had been shared.
The person shown in the image was not a local resident, he said.
"It's not a known victim," said Donovan of the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
"I've actually seen that image in different files before -- just something someone would have got off the Internet and just gave it to somebody else. And since they gave it to somebody else on Facebook, they called us and reported it."
The boy was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, and was released following an appearance in Kentville provincial court. He will return April 6.
Donovan says it is uncommon for a youth to be charged in such cases.
"There's a proportionately higher number of adults (charged) than youth. It does happen, but I wouldn't say it's the day to day. Typically, they are adults."
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Common cause, uncommon consequence as young mother battles flesh-eating disease
- Family of murder victims say they are being ‘revictimized’ by legal system
- Fredericton police officers testing body cameras
- ‘I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime’: Nova Scotia’s first Mi’kmaq judge sworn-in
- No threat after report of suspicious package at Halifax playground: police