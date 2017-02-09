Featured
N.S. immigration minister's husband agrees to psychiatric assessment on charges he assaulted her
Maroun Diab, husband of Nova Scotia Justice Minister Lena Diab, arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Diab, charged with assault and uttering threats against the cabinet minister in relation to an incident at the couple's home, has been sent for a psychiatric assessment. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 8:31AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:00PM AST
HALIFAX -- The husband of Nova Scotia's immigration minister has been taken into custody at a psychiatric hospital on charges he assaulted, threatened and choked her on New Year's Eve.
Maroun Diab was in Halifax provincial court today where he consented to a 30-day assessment at the East Coast Forensic Hospital to determine his fitness to stand trial and criminal responsibility.
Diab had been released on a series of conditions last month, including prohibiting him from having any contact with his wife, Lena Diab, and two other people.
He also faces two counts of threatening two other people and will return to court March 8.
Halifax police confirmed that the 58-year-old was arrested early New Year's Day after they received a call shortly before midnight from the Diabs' home near Mount Saint Vincent University.
Lena Diab later described the incident as a "very tragic, sad, private and personal matter," and publicly thanked the community for supporting her and her family of four children and one grandchild.
