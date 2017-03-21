

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP say a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while checking on the cargo in the back of his truck.

Police say the man was travelling inbound on Highway 103, near Timberlea, N.S., around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when he stopped his truck along the highway to check on the cargo in the back.

Police say the man and his truck were struck by another vehicle travelling in the same direction. The 54-year-old Upper Tantallon, N.S. man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger wasn’t injured. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle also weren’t injured.

Highway 103 inbound was closed between exits 3 and 4 for several hours Tuesday. It reopened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.