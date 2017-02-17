Featured
N.S. man dies after falling from roof while shovelling snow
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 2:33PM AST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 2:34PM AST
The RCMP is investigating a fatal workplace accident after a 31-year-old man fell from the roof of a home in South Rawdon, N.S. Friday morning.
Police say the Ashdale Road home is under construction and the man was shovelling snow from the roof at the time.
The man was taken to the Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, N.S., where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.
The Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour is assisting the RCMP in its investigation.
