

CTV Atlantic





Police are hoping the public will be able to identify an ATV driver who they say was seen riding on a Springhill, N.S., road “in a dangerous manner” with two children.

Cumberland District RCMP say an officer on patrol on McGee Street noticed the ATV around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say the ATV was pulling a trailer and the driver had one child in the front and one behind him. Both children were wearing bicycle helmets, while the driver was wearing what police say appeared to be a more appropriate helmet.

After the officer attempted to pull the ATV over, the driver left the road and into a field near Harrison Avenue. Police say the officer did not pursue the ATV.

Police say they are concerned about the dangerous manner in which the ATV was being operated, and the fact that two children were on the ATV with the driver without appropriate safety equipment.

Anyone with information on the driver or the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.