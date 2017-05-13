Featured
NDP pledge $2 million to improve services for Nova Scotia's sexual assault victims
Gary Burrill, newly elected leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party, speaks to supporters following his election during the party convention, in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 3:29PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, May 13, 2017 4:08PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's NDP leader says his party would invest $2 million to improve services to help sexual assault victims if elected on May 30.
Gary Burrill was joined by two students and a gaggle of campaign staff at Dalhousie University on Saturday as he pledged to spend $1 million to double the number of sexual assault therapists in the province.
He says an NDP government would add $1 million in funding for organizations the provide sexual assault services and women's centres.
Burrill says his party also push for legislation requiring colleges and universities to develop sexual assault policies.
The NDP is also promising to renew the Liberal government's $6-million investment in education, prevention and improved support for sexual assault victims over three years.
Burrill says for every highly-publicized case of sexual violence in Nova Scotia, there are "countless" others that go unreported.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- NDP pledge $2 million to improve services for Nova Scotia's sexual assault victims
- Syrian women start business selling traditional food in Saint John
- Lunenburg RCMP seize 110 pounds of marijuana during search of home
- Man with cerebral palsy receives standing ovation as he accepts degree from CBU
- Police seek motorcyclist seen driving aggressively in Lower Sackville