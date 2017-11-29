

CTV Atlantic





Halifax’s largest apartment building is in the dark due to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Fenwick Tower around 12:30 p.m. after the fire started in the building’s 26th floor.

At one point, close to 300 residents were forced outside. Around 4:30 p.m., a small trickle of people was allowed to return.

"The initial evacuation was with the general fire call, so the building was evacuated and we responded with three Metro Transit buses to house the people,” says Halifax Fire Division Commander Kevin Reade. “Now we've got Nova Scotia Power on scene and the inspector is going to either give us the thumbs up or thumbs down on whether we can restore power."

There are reports of significant water damage on the 26th floor and below, caused by the building's sprinkler system.

The Red Cross still has a team on hand and is waiting to see how many people are able to go back inside.

Fenwick Street was closed to traffic for several hours, but has since reopened.

The 33-storey building is in the middle of a $125 million makeover. There's no word from the developer on how the fire could affect that.

There’s also no word on a cause at this time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.