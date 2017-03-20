Featured
New Brunswick to lower limit on contributions to political parties
Exterior view of the New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton on Saturday, June 7, 2003. (CP / Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 7:34AM ADT
FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government is planning to cut the amount of money anyone can contribute to a political party.
A source within the Liberal government says they will announce this week that the limit will be lowered to $3,000 from the current $6,000.
The change is one of 24 recommendations made by New Brunswick's Commission on Electoral Reform in a report earlier this month.
The commission also recommended that political contributions from corporations and trade unions be phased out after the 2018 provincial election.
The source says the government is considering that, but has yet to make a decision.
It's not known what the Gallant government will do with some of the other recommendations, such as lowing the voting age to 16 and moving to a preferential ballot.
