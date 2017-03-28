

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Health officials in New Brunswick are encouraging the public to take precautions as norovirus circulates in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, acting chief medical officer of health, says norovirus can cause serious illness.

She says norovirus can be easily spread, so it is important to stay home from work and keep children home from school or daycare for a minimum of 48 hours.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear suddenly, about 24 to 48 hours after a person becomes infected, and last eight to 12 hours.

People are encouraged to wash their hands frequently.