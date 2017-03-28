Featured
New Brunswickers encouraged to take precautions as norovirus circulates
This transmission electron micrograph (TEM) from the U.S-based Centers for Disease Control shows norovirus virions, or virus particles. (Provided/CDC)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 11:44AM ADT
FREDERICTON -- Health officials in New Brunswick are encouraging the public to take precautions as norovirus circulates in the province.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, acting chief medical officer of health, says norovirus can cause serious illness.
She says norovirus can be easily spread, so it is important to stay home from work and keep children home from school or daycare for a minimum of 48 hours.
Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Symptoms usually appear suddenly, about 24 to 48 hours after a person becomes infected, and last eight to 12 hours.
People are encouraged to wash their hands frequently.
