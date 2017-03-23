

CTV Atlantic





Lindsey Hubley and her fiancé Mike Sampson have been looking forward to the birth of their first child for months. Their son Myles was born March 2, but just days later, Lindsey was back in a Halifax hospital fighting for her life.

Her sister-in-law Susan Hubley says Lindsey was not feeling well in the days after Myles was born, and by March 6 the family decided to take her to hospital.

“When they got in there, the emergency department knew she clearly was not well, and very quickly determined that it was in fact this invasive strep-A,” Susan says.

Lindsey had contracted a group A streptococcal infection, better known as necrotizing fasciitis or flesh-eating disease. She was quickly taken into surgery.

“So they went into surgery, and Mike was advised that this was very serious,” says Susan. “After surgery, she was put into an induced coma.”

“That was a very scary time for us. We were very unsure of how she was going to do.”

Nova Scotia Public Health confirms there has been a recent case of severe invasive group A strep infection in the Halifax area. The bacterial infection is considered a “notifiable” disease, and is something the public health agency tracks.

Lindsey was brought out of the induced coma a little over a week ago. She has had seven surgeries and her family says there are more to come. She’s considered to be in critical, but stable condition.

"She has a long road ahead of her, (with) her rehabilitation. She'll be in hospital a long time, physio, rehab, and just learning a new way of life for her, and for Mike and for Myles. So it's going to be a struggle," says Susan.

Susan started a GoFundMe page to help the couple. More than $38,000 has been raised in just over a day.

“I think it speaks volumes to how people feel toward Lindsey and Mike. And people who don’t know them, I think it’s amazing. It’s so incredible to see people come together and rally for somebody,” Susan says.

“They’re a great couple, and they were so looking forward to having this time with their little boy, so it’s nice to see that even though it’s not going to be the time they had exactly anticipated, that people are trying to help make it a little bit easier for them.”

Susan says Lindsey is in good spirits, and is hoping to see her baby again soon. The family says new dad Mike and baby Myles are doing well, but it’s going to be a long road ahead for the family.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Sarah Ritchie.