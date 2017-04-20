

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Premier Stephen McNeil says a new outpatient centre for the redeveloped QEII hospital is to be built at Bayers Lake in Halifax's western suburbs.

McNeil unveiled the project today at a 15-acre site he says the province purchased for $7.5 million.

The facility will offer services to those who don't want to make the trek downtown, including blood collection, x-rays, initial visits with specialists, and other services.

Criticisms of the site include a lack of public transit, which McNeil says he plans to discuss with the Halifax municipality.

Fourteen other sites were considered, but McNeil says the Bayers Lake site will provide the best service to people who need it most.

Paula Bond, vice-president of integrated health services for the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said moving out of the downtown Victoria General Hospital has been a long time coming because it has been plagued with infrastructure problems for years.