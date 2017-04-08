

CTV Atlantic





Syrian refugees who recently arrived in the Maritimes say they remain greatly concerned about the events taking place back home, just as they were prior to last week’s chemical attack.

Immigrant Mohamed Masalmeh is with the Justice and Freedom for Syria organization. He believes the United States’ response to the gas attack has more to do with how much it frightened U.S. allies in regions like Israel.

"We're pleased to see that happen, we're not going to lie about that,” Masalmeh said. “But at the same time, we know that the U.S. didn't do it, or we feel the U.S. didn't do it for the sake of the innocent people, because this has been going on for six years."

Those six years have seen many killed, and left some Syrians cynical about how much western powers care.

“I have 320 people of my family killed in Syria, so I've really been exposed to every step of the line to what has happened in the last six years.”

Other Middle Eastern immigrants say their experiences make what they see happening in Syria even more heartbreaking.

“It really touched the heart, and I can't even watch the TV and see what's going on because, what's going on in the world? Where is the feeling of human?" said Palestinian immigrant Fadwa Awad.

Awad says political conversations can drag on, but in the end, they never really matter. She says what matters are the phone calls with terrible news in the middle of the night.

"I would cry all the day, because I feel that's what would happen to my kids, or my other neighbour’s kids or my family or other people, so it really hurt," said Awad.

Others say there is no end in sight for the suffering, but they believe the Assad government would rather see the country burn to the ground before giving up power.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.