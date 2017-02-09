

CTV Atlantic





The investigation is underway after someone drove a front-end loader through the front of a gas station in Moncton Thursday morning.

It happenedaround 8:30 a.m. at the Petro-Canada in the 100 block of Mountain Road.

No one was injured, but the building sustained significant damage. The gas station was closed at the time of the incident.

After breaking the glass, the service station’s alarm sounded and the driver of the loader immediately took off.

The vehicle was located behind the Fairlanes Bowling Centre around 7:30 a.m.

“We're asking for public assistance to try to identify the driver of the stolen front-end loader,” said Sgt. Louis Robichaud of Codiac RCMP.

Police are going over surveillance video from inside the store.

“The investigator is reviewing the camera footage to try to determine what evidence will be obtained through that,” said Sgt. Robichaud.

Carpenters have put up a temporary wall with plastic and insulation.

“It's unfortunate it happened but at least it's not in the middle of a storm right now, blowing everything everywhere,” said foreman Nick Rakus.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.