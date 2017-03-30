

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberal government has unveiled a new $13.6 million action plan to help deal with the province's aging population.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the three-year plan will help address issues confronting a province where more than one in four people will be 65 and over by 2030.

The focus of the plan is to help older Nova Scotians stay connected to their communities by promoting healthy living and continued access to jobs.

It includes initiatives aimed at helping people stay in their homes longer, helping to access affordable and healthy foods and promoting the benefits to employers of hiring older workers.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the plan is nothing more than empty words from a government that has cut funding to nursing homes.

The plan comes following consultations carried out last summer with more than 600 Nova Scotians.