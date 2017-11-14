

CTV Atlantic





One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Shelbourne County Tuesday night.

Shelbourne RCMP say the crash happened shortly before 6:40 p.m. along Highway 103 in Jordan Falls, N.S.

Officers arrived to find a truck off the road and on fire.

Police say the local fire department attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was found dead at the scene.

Police have closed Highway 103 between Exit 25 and Jordan Branch Road as they investigate the cause of the crash.