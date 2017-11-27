

CTV Atlantic





A Prince Edward Island woman is facing impaired driving charges after she collided with a police car on the Confederation Bridge.

The East Prince RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver in New Brunswick who was approaching the Confederation Bridge.

Police responded to the Confederation Bridge and located the vehicle, which they say abruptly turned into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a police car.

The driver was arrested and taken to the East Prince RCMP detachment, where she provided breath samples police say were twice the legal limit.

The 27-year-old woman from Oyster Bed, P.E.I. is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle over 80. She is due to appear in Summerside provincial court on Jan. 18.