P.E.I. woman charged with impaired driving after colliding with police car
The Confederation bridge is pictured on Tuesday, Aug., 13, 2013. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 10:49AM AST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 10:50AM AST
A Prince Edward Island woman is facing impaired driving charges after she collided with a police car on the Confederation Bridge.
The East Prince RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver in New Brunswick who was approaching the Confederation Bridge.
Police responded to the Confederation Bridge and located the vehicle, which they say abruptly turned into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a police car.
The driver was arrested and taken to the East Prince RCMP detachment, where she provided breath samples police say were twice the legal limit.
The 27-year-old woman from Oyster Bed, P.E.I. is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle over 80. She is due to appear in Summerside provincial court on Jan. 18.