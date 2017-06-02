Featured
Person of interest located following Lower Sackville hit and run
The driver of this truck has been located following an alleged hit and run in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 2:03PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 6:14PM ADT
A person of interest in a hit and run that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries has been located, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday on Cobequid Road. The driver of the truck left the scene following the collision.
Officers were looking to speak with the driver of a black tractor trailer regarding its possible involvement in the collision.
Police did not say whether charges will be laid.
