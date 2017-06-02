

CTV Atlantic





A person of interest in a hit and run that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries has been located, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday on Cobequid Road. The driver of the truck left the scene following the collision.

Officers were looking to speak with the driver of a black tractor trailer regarding its possible involvement in the collision.

Police did not say whether charges will be laid.