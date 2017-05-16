

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old Halifax man.

Anthony MacNeil was last seen Thursday in the 2100 block of Barrington Street.

MacNeil uses a walker and is described as a white man with a slim build and salt and pepper hair.

Police say there is no information to suggest Anthony has met with foul play, but there is concern for his well-being.

If anyone sees MacNeil, they are asked to contact police.