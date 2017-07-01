

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for help in locating 16-year-old Miranda Young.

Young was last seen shortly after 3:00 p.m. on June 25 in North Kentville.

She is described as being 5’2, weighing approximately 134 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and has a piercing in her lower lip on the right. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miranda Young is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP