

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- The RCMP says it is "working diligently" to ensure all investigative avenues are explored as it tries to determine who is sending malicious emails targeting a female student at the University of Moncton.

Insp. Luc Breton says the force is aware of the intense public interest in the case and it wants to let people know that the investigation is complex and will take time to complete.

Breton says police have taken a statement from the victim and have identified a possible suspect in the case.

The Mounties are also warning people not to redistribute any inappropriate images or messages they receive because doing so could lead to criminal charges related to the non-consensual distribution of content.

The series of mass emails, some of which contained naked photos of a female student and a threat toward the university, started arriving last Saturday.

The university confirms a tenth email was sent to the school community from the same source over the weekend.