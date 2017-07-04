

CTV Atlantic





The new-and-improved Reversing Falls restaurant and skywalk in Saint John will be ready for tourists and visitors before the end of the summer.

Two years ago, the building was slated for demolition, until businessman Max Kotlowski - with the support of a former city councillor - stepped in to save it.

“I thought the place was too special to be torn away,” says Kotlowski.

On Tuesday, a water truck filled three swimming pools and a container on the skywalk, totalling over 22,679 kilograms, or 50,000 pounds. Engineers say it handled the weight better than expected.

“It’s very strong. It’s a safety type of deck that you would find in harsh industrial environments,” says Kotlowski. “Our occupancy with the city is only 180 persons.”

“We have a glass platform. You don’t see too many of those in Canada,” says structural engineer John Johnson. “I think CN Tower is probably the only other one.”

The project has received no government funding.

Kotlowski originally estimated the renovations would cost about $500,000. He is reluctant to say how much money has been spent, but the money is coming from his American company.

“I’m not spending a penny less than what it deserves,” he says.

Kotlowski says the plan is to have it ready before the summer season ends.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mary Cranston



