Talks may resume in lengthy strike at Halifax Chronicle Herald
Eric Wynne waves to a supporter while joining other Halifax Chronicle Herald newsroom union members as they picket outside the newspaper's office after walking off the job in Halifax on Saturday, January 23, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darren Calabrese)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 7:38AM AST
HALIFAX -- An unfair labour complaint against the Halifax Chronicle Herald has been adjourned as the striking workers and the company say their lawyers have met to discuss further bargaining.
The Halifax news company says in an emailed release that the editorial workers requested the delay in the hearing.
The Halifax Typographical Union says it and the company are seeking to renew negotiations after lawyers from both sides met for informal discussions.
The union has been on strike since Jan. 23 of last year, and 55 workers have continued to picket and to operate the online news site Local Xpress.ca.
Ian Scott, the Herald's chief operating officer, says the company and the union last met for conciliation on Nov. 4, and he is pleased the union is focusing on bargaining.
The union says in a news release that it agreed to have the Nova Scotia Labour Board adjourn an unfair labour practice complaint against the company, putting off the hearing until next month.
The union news release says the editorial workers are hopeful informal talks have "laid the groundwork for meaningful negotiation."
