

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- An unfair labour complaint against the Halifax Chronicle Herald has been adjourned as the striking workers and the company say their lawyers have met to discuss further bargaining.

The Halifax news company says in an emailed release that the editorial workers requested the delay in the hearing.

The Halifax Typographical Union says it and the company are seeking to renew negotiations after lawyers from both sides met for informal discussions.

The union has been on strike since Jan. 23 of last year, and 55 workers have continued to picket and to operate the online news site Local Xpress.ca.

Ian Scott, the Herald's chief operating officer, says the company and the union last met for conciliation on Nov. 4, and he is pleased the union is focusing on bargaining.

The union says in a news release that it agreed to have the Nova Scotia Labour Board adjourn an unfair labour practice complaint against the company, putting off the hearing until next month.

The union news release says the editorial workers are hopeful informal talks have "laid the groundwork for meaningful negotiation."