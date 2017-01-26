

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a woman and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man in Moncton.

Police were called to a complaint of a fight on Elmwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a pole on Stone Avenue. Police say the driver was still inside the car, suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Rodney Perry. Police are treating his death as a homicide.

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in Perry’s death.

Kimberley Cormier was arrested on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Moncton woman appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Jesse James Perry-Belliveau of Moncton.

Perry-Belliveau is described as a white male, about five-foot-six inches tall, with a thin build and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He also has several tattoos, including the word “love,” on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.