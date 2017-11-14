

CTV Atlantic





Several vacant buildings have been damaged in an early morning fire in Saint John.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. at three connected and boarded up buildings on Albert and Metcalf streets.

There were no injuries, but fire crews were on scene for four hours trying to get the fire under control.

“As the moments went on, the fire broke through the roof area. The fire began in the middle and travelled up through it,” says Brian Wilson, Platoon Chief of Saint John Fire.

Albert Street was blocked off for several hours Tuesday morning, but has since been re-opened.