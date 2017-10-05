

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP in New Brunswick is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Quebec man who may be in the province.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Isaac Moffat-Swasson of Listuguj First Nation.

Police say Moffat-Swasson is unlawfully at large and may be in the Restigouche County area.

Moffat-Swasson is described as six-foot-one inches tall and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Police say he has several prominent tattoos on his face, neck, arms, chest and back, including a crown on top of his left eyebrow, and black teardrops under both eyes.

Anyone who spots Moffat-Swasson is asked not to approach him, but to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000.