Medical student William Sandeson has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

Sandeson was charged in connection with the disappearance of Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student whose body has never been found.

The verdict was reached Sunday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court just before noon after 22 hours of deliberations.

Cheers and sobs were heard in the courtroom following the verdict.

“I can actually sleep for a change,” Samson’s mother Linda Boutilier, said after the verdict. “It’s about time.”

The trial has heard Samson went to Sandeson's apartment on Aug. 15, 2015, to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana for $40,000.

Samson was reported missing the next day and hasn’t been seen since. A GoFundMe page has recently been launched in an effort to locate him.

Boutilier says she will continue to search for her son until he is found.

“I want my son back,” she said. “I’m going looking after this trial and I’m going to find my son. If (Sandeson) doesn’t want to help us, then fine. I’ll find him on my own.”

Formal sentencing and victim impact statements will be heard on July 11 at 9:30 a.m. First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence without eligibility for parole for 25 years.

