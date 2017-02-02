

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with a weapons complaint in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report about a possible firearm inside an apartment.

When they arrived, police arrested two people without incident. Officers searched the apartment and found a sawed-off shotgun and a quantity of cocaine.

The suspects have each been charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of cocaine.

The woman has been identified as Cheyenne Taylor Lauzon. The teen cannot be identified. They are both from Dartmouth.

Lauzon is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday, while the teen is set to appear in Halifax provincial youth court.